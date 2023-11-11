Michigan football reveals the two-word message Jim Harbaugh gave the team that fired them up for their game against Penn State.

Amidst the drama surrounding the Michigan football program, the Wolverines found a way to win against a tough Penn State team. Even with Jim Harbaugh out of the picture due to the Big Ten's decision to suspend him for three games.

It's rather impressive to see a team rally through the adversity, albeit, the coaching staff is the reason why they're in this situation to begin with. Despite that, Harbaugh's message may have been enough to fire up his team for Saturday's matchup.

The Michigan football head coach needed just two words to give his team the juice they needed to overcome Penn State, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore made sure the team followed through.

“In his speech last night to the team, Jim Harbaugh's message to the team was, ‘Play angry!' Sherrone Moore: ‘They did.'”

At the end of the day, the Michigan football team played angry. The passing game was nearly nonexistent, as JJ McCarthy only threw for 60 yards. However, the rushing attack was on full display. The Wolverines ended the day with 227 yards on the ground with Blake Corum leading the way. He ended up with 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Additionally, the defense did its job, holding the Nittany Lions to just 15 points on the day. Michigan football players came through for interim coach Sherrone Moore, who gave an emotionally charged shoutout to Jim Harbaugh after the game.

This team is close-knit and they're looking like the best team in the nation right now. Even if they're being investigated for potentially stealing signs from opponents.