Jim Harbaugh is currently in the middle of a difficult situation. The Michigan football head coach has high aspirations for his team in 2023. The Wolverines will be tested early in the season though, as Harbaugh is expected to receive a four-game suspension for allegedly lying to investigators. The NCAA has been searching for potential recruiting violations, which is why the investigation was launched. Harbaugh broke his silence on the situation Wednesday, but was primarily forced to sidestep questions about the investigation/suspension, per Austin Meek and Bruce Feldman.

“As you probably already know, I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation,” Harbaugh said. “I'd love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of. But now is not that time. And that’s about all there is to say about that.”

Jim Harbaugh heading into the 2023 season

Michigan football has a chance for a special 2023 campaign. They have performed well in each of the past two seasons, but want to go all the way and win a national championship soon. Harbaugh's potential early-season absence obviously won't help matters though. If the Wolverines can stay afloat without their head coach, however, this Michigan team will have an opportunity to make a competitive run.

For now, there is still uncertainty surrounding this situation. Jim Harbaugh likely won't be able to truly discuss what happened for a long time. The fact that he said there's “nothing to be ashamed of” stands out though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football as they are made available.