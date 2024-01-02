What will Jim Harbaugh do?

Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan football has been a huge question mark heading into the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for everyone waiting for his decision, i's unlikely they'll hear anything any time soon.

With the Wolverines making it to the national championship game after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Harbaugh isn't expected to address anything related to the NFL, until at least their run is over, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The belief is Jim Harbaugh would not address any NFL job interest until after the College Football Playoff. The wait continues as Michigan moves onto the championship game,” Fowler wrote.

For what it's worth, Harbaugh himself corroborated that report, telling reporters postgame that his only focus right now on the team and returning to Ann Arbor as the prepare for their national championship bid.

“My future consists of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor Michigan,” the Michigan football coach responded when asked about his coaching future and whether the title game could be his last with the program, via Chase Goodbread of Tuscaloosa News.

Jim Harbaugh's coaching: Will it be the NFL or Michigan?

It's understandable why there are a lot of questions about Jim Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines after all the controversies he faced during the season, including the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the whole college football world. Harbaugh has been linked with NFL jobs in years past as well, though all the issues only further intensified the talks about his possible exit.

It certainly didn't help that Harbaugh has been sending mixed signals on what he would do. While he seemingly hinted early in December about potentially returning in 2024, he then hired an agent with NFL ties–thereby fueling rumors that he intends to return to the pro scene.

It's really hard to determine what Harbaugh is thinking or planning to do. So for now, fans and followers of the veteran tactician can only stay patient and wait for the official end of the college football season until he makes his decision.

Michigan football returns to action next Monday for the College Football championship. Who knows, maybe the results of the title game will have some bearing on what Harbaugh will do.