Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is creating quite a stir of speculation as to what his future plans are. The coach is hiring a new agent with NFL ties, per NFL Network and ESPN.

Harbaugh is hiring Don Yee to represent him. Yee has been a long-time NFL agent who represented Tom Brady and Sean Payton, among others. Michigan is still working hard to keep Harbaugh, and had discussions with him on a long-term contract, per The Athletic.

The long-time Michigan football coach has his Wolverines team in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row. While Harbaugh has had a great deal of success at the school, he also had success in the NFL as a head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Michigan hasn't made the national championship the last two years, and some believe the window could be closing for Harbaugh to get a national championship at Michigan.

Harbaugh is expected to field calls from several NFL franchises about their head coaching vacancies this off-season. There are a number of teams who would want a former NFL Coach of the Year, an award Harbaugh won in 2011. He took the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2012, as well as two other NFC Championship game appearances.

Harbaugh though still has unfinished business in the college ranks. The Michigan football program is in the national semi-final on New Year's Day, playing the SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide. If Michigan wins that game, they would play either Texas or Washington in the National Championship.

Michigan and Alabama face off in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The game kicks off at 5:00 Eastern.