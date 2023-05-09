Michigan Football is coming off of a Big Ten Championship, one loss season and a College Football Playoff appearance. With that said, head Coach Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines are among the national favorites to return to the playoffs in 2023.

Recently, Harbaugh revealed that his current group of players showed off the “best version of football” he’s seen with Michigan football in eight years, fueling optimism for the 2023 season.

He also revealed a surprising response when asked what career he would have if he hadn’t become a famous football player and coach.

“A lawnsman!” Harbaugh said. “That’s what I do. Mowing the lawn is one of the great feelings I have in life.”

Jim Harbaugh shared the information as part of a round of media interviews with Wolverine Boots and SkillsUSA. The organizations held a “Signing Day” to raise awareness for trade schools.

The Michigan football coach made $10 million in 2022. He insisted that he still cuts his own lawn for the benefits it provides.

“It accomplishes three things,” Harbaugh added. “I’m clearing my mind or thinking of new plays; I feel good about what I accomplish; and I either make money or I save money.”

Harbaugh furthered that he believes it’s “sad” to see lawncare crews around Ann Arbor cutting lawns instead of kids like he used to see when he was growing up.

The Wolverines are coming off of back-to-back Big Ten championships, constituting a 25-3 record over the past years including back-to-back wins over arch-rival Ohio State.

Michigan has been ranked as high as number two in preseason rankings. The team lost numerous past contributors including three transfers in one day, but returns most of its stars including Heisman candidates J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum.

In Harbaugh’s estimation, the team has the pieces in place to win it all next year.