The Michigan football team is back on the road this weekend for a rivalry date with Minnesota football. The Wolverines went to Lincoln last week and won 45-7, and they are hoping for the same success on Saturday against the Golden Gophers. Michigan is 5-0 on the season and they have looked great in every area of the game. The Wolverines are ranked #2 in the country, and if they stay healthy, they should have a very good year. So far Michigan is okay in the injury department, but there are a few guys that are a little banged up in the secondary. One of those players in Amorion Walker, but he recently received a positive injury update.

“This week, we want to add a couple more snaps for him (Amorion Walker),” Michigan football defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “If he’s feeling really good while he’s out there and he’s going, we’ll let him go. If he needs to continue to take it one step at a time, we’ll do that as well.”

One thing that bodes well for Amorion Walker is the attitude that he had while he was out. He did everything that he was able to do to get better, and that's going to help him on the field.

“What he did during the time that he was out has helped him be able to step right back in it,” Clinkscale continued. “He was in every meeting, watching all the film, taking notes, answering questions, and taking the quiz. Every week he’s taken the quiz I give the guys that were playing, regardless of him being out there. He knows all the tips and reminders. That has helped him when it’s time to go out there and play.”

Michigan and Minnesota will kick off at 7:30 ET under the lights in Minneapolis, and Amorion Walker should get some more reps in this one.