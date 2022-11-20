Published November 20, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The countdown is on for the battle of the unbeatens between Michigan and Ohio State, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh knows that any of his players that have a chance at playing will be in the lineup.

Speaking to the media after Michigan escaped with a 19-17 victory over Illinois, Harbaugh made this prediction about his roster. “Anybody’s who’s on the fringe, they’re going to … do everything they can to play,” he said.

The player Harbaugh and all Michigan fans are most concerned about is star running back Blake Corum. The dynamic Heisman Trophy contender suffered a left knee injury late in the first half and left the field in pain. He rejoined his team when the Wolverines came out of the locker room for the second half, but Corum only carried the ball once after halftime.

The injury was referred to as a bruise after the game, but Harbaugh said that they would know more in the days ahead. If Corum can’t go or is limited, Donovan Edwards is likely to get an opportunity.

Corum rushed for 108 yards and scored Michigan’s only touchdown as the Wolverines edged Illinois 19-17. Jim Harbaugh’s team needed 4 field goals from Jake Moody to avoid the upset. The last of those 3-pointers was a 35-yarder with 9 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Wolverines (11-0) and Buckeyes (11-0) will battle at Ohio Stadium for a berth in the Big Ten championship game and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan is currently the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings, while Ohio State is the No. 2 team.