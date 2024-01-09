Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team got a fiery message from the coach's father, Jack, after the national championship game.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh had a special cheerleader on Monday night in the national championship game. Harbaugh's father Jack celebrated with Michigan and his son following the Wolverines' win over Washington in the CFP Final.

“I have a question if I might: Who’s got it better than us?!” Jack Harbaugh yelled to the crowd following the game, per On3. “Nobody!”

Jack Harbaugh has two sons now who have won major championships in football. Jim won the CFP title with Michigan on Monday, the school's first championship since 1997. Jack's son John has a Super Bowl championship, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a title in the 2012 season.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Harbaugh family. The patriarch Jack won 116 games as a college football coach in his career, including a 2002 National Championship with Western Kentucky, at the NCAA Division 1-AA level. Jack was also an assistant at Michigan from 1973-1979, coaching defensive backs at the school.

Michigan football put together an impressive performance in the CFP Final. The Wolverines defeated Washington 34-13, behind some stellar defensive play as well as a breakout game from running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Blake Corum also proved to be a workhorse on the ground, gaining 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushes.

The speculation continues now as to what Jim Harbaugh's future will be. Michigan wants to sign him to an extension, but the NFL is also calling as several franchises have shown interest in hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. Jim hired a new agent to represent him, but hasn't decided what his future will be.

No matter what happens with Jim Harbaugh, his father Jack is sure to be cheering him on.