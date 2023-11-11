Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter posts a defense of her dad amid his suspension for sign-stealing scandal

As Jim Harbaugh faces a three-game suspension for the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, many have come to his defense, including former Michigan players Charles Woodson and Tom Brady along with the Wolverines athletic director and players like J.J. McCarthy.

Now, Harbaugh's daughter Grace is the latest to defend her dad. The Michigan Wolverines volleyball player posted a defense of her dad to Instagram Stories.

“Oftentimes I think we have an idea of who people are, before we even know them or understand things fully. People know my dad to be incredibly headstrong, stubborn, and unapologetically himself. They’re not wrong.

But what people also don’t know is that he refers to his players as his own kids. That he loves Michigan football more than anything in this world. And that in my 23 years of life, I’ve not once heard him complain; not when things get hard, not when I know he’s exhausted from pulling 18 hour days. And especially not when due process has failed.

My parents both taught me the importance of integrity, accountability, and leading a life in the light. I know who my dad is, I know his heart, I know that what he taught me about leading a good life is what he practices daily,” via Jeanna Trotman.

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace posted this on her Instagram, describing her dad. pic.twitter.com/KwBdyZaYW1 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 11, 2023

The suspension will allow Jim Harbaugh to coach practice, but he will not have permission to be on the sidelines during the final games of the season. Despite no proof that Harbaugh was responsible or had knowledge of the sign-stealing, the Big Ten went through with the suspension.