By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has no plans of leaving Ann Arbor for another shot at coaching in the NFL. Rumors have been swirling lately about NFL teams keeping a close eye on the Michigan football sideline boss as a potential hire in the offseason, but as far as Harbaugh is concerned, his focus is and will continue to be on running the Big Ten program, per Clayton Sayfie of TheWolverine.com.

Jim Harbaugh on report that NFL teams are looking at him for jobs: “I think the people are going to be happy to know that I’ll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

Michigan football hired Harbaugh to run the program in 2014, following a disappointing season in which the Wolverines missed bowl eligibility with a 5-7 record. Since then, Michigan has become a perennial threat on the national stage. The goal is always to bring a national title to Ann Arbor, and Michigan football is on the right path to doing that this season, having clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

As NFL rumors continue to go around Harbaugh, Michigan football can’t let that be a distraction heading into an all-important matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against the Big 12 runner-ups TCU Horned Frogs.

While Harbaugh has seemingly closed the door on a potential return, there could be a chance he changes his tune if he managed to steer Michigan football to a win in the National Championship Game.

Michigan is currently undefeated with a 13-0 overall record in 2022 and has just won the Big Ten title by beating the Purdue Boilermakers last Saturday.