Michigan football stars JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum gave interim head coach Sherrone Moore his due for 'aggressive' play-calling

By no means has Sherrone Moore's three-week interim head coaching tenure been met with universal praise, but he fearlessly led Michigan football to an essential victory over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. His aggressive play-calling was arguably one of the differences in the 30-24 outcome. Moore's players knew he was going to to bring the heat.

“Coach Moore said from the get-go that he was going to call the most aggressive game he's ever called,” quarterback JJ McCarthy said postgame, per Michael Cohen of Fox Sports. “Coach Moore said he was not going to call this game scared,” All-American running back Blake Corum chimed in.



The regular offensive coordinator and offensive line coach deserves his due for rising to the occasion while head coach Jim Harbaugh wrapped up his Big Ten-imposed suspension for Michigan's purported sign-stealing scandal. We have seen him get emotional, express his gratitude, and now show his teeth.

A coming out party for Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore?

Although the Sherrone Moore head coaching experience may be on pause going forward, his decisions to go for it on three 4th-and-one situations ultimately resulted in 14 points for the Wolverines. Of course, an interception by Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord (threw another one on the team's last drive) definitely helped, but trusting Corum and McCarthy in those clutch spots set the tone early.

Conversely, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will face plenty of criticism for taking a more conservative approach in key moments, including at the end of the first half. Down 14-10, the team attempted and missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired instead of being more aggressive in its pursuit of a touchdown.

A combination of key decisions and excellent execution secured Big Blue its third consecutive win in this epic rivalry game. JJ McCarthy was 16-of-20 for 148 passing yards and one score and Blake Corum bowled his way into the end zone twice.

It remains to be seen how bold the returning Jim Harbaugh will be next Saturday, when Michigan football faces defesnive juggernaut but offensively-challenged Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. Though, fans could probably get used to this style of play.