Michigan football's Sherrone Moore shouts out coach Jim Harbaugh after winning The Game over Ohio State football

Despite the second three-game suspension of the season for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines still closed out the season undefeated and beat Ohio State in The Game. With Sherrone Moore serving as the interim coach on gameday during the suspension, Michigan beat the Buckeyes in an exciting 30-24 win. Ohio State was driving down the field to try and score a touchdown before Rod Moore sealed the win with an interception of Buckeyes' Kyle McCord.

Following the exhilarating win, Moore shouted out Harbaugh and his players.

“Look at it, this is what it is. Michigan university, we love you. The fans, the players, this is all about the players,” Moore told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft. “Coach Harbaugh, we got your back. We love you. That was for you,” via FOX Sports College Football.

“It's all the players, they just played their hearts out. Look at this, this is what it's all about. I'm happy to be here. Coach, can't wait to have you back. This is super exciting,” Sherrone Moore added.

Throughout the suspension, the Michigan team has stood by their coach with many finding the punishment unfair for the sign-stealing scandal since there was no proof that Harbaugh was involved. The players have been seen wearing “Free Harbaugh” shirts and echoing their support of him frequently during interviews. Now that the suspension is over, Jim Harbaugh will return for the Big Ten championship game against Iowa football. In the meantime, Moore deserves credit for helping the Wolverines execute during a crucial stretch with wins over No. 11 Penn State and now No. 2 Ohio State.