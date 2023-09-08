The Michigan football team defeated East Carolina football on Saturday behind a stellar performance from JJ McCarthy. McCarthy finished the day 26-30 for 280 yards and three touchdown passes. Michigan is one of the few top teams in the country that returns their starting QB from a year ago, and it certainly paid off for the Wolverines on Saturday. Georgia football, Alabama football and Ohio State football are all breaking in new QBs this season, and that head start for McCarthy could be big for him and his team this season.

“I think he can be the best player in the country,” Michigan football QB coach Kirk Campbell said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “And we’ve got to continue to strive to be that every day.”

If JJ McCarthy can continue to play the way he played on Saturday, then Kirk Campbell is 100% right. McCarthy has talent, and he is also a great leader and teammate in the locker room, and his coaches notice that.

“Everybody in that room has had an open relationship, but my and JJ McCarthy’s relationship is different, as is unique with everybody,” Campbell said. “He’s extremely talented, as everybody knows, so we’ve got to make sure we give him the tools to be able to operate at the highest level possible. So just make sure I reach him in a way that keeps him active, keeps his brain going, pushes him to limits he’s never been before, and continues refining his fundamentals from day one because that’s what it all relies back on.”

The praise for McCarthy is seemingly endless. The hype is there, and on Saturday, McCarthy put all of his talent on display. McCarthy and Michigan are back in action on Saturday against UNLV football, and the star Wolverines QB will be looking to add another impressive performance to his resume.