Michigan QB JJ McCarthy revealed his superstitious Stanley Cup related pregame ritual.

JJ McCarthy's Michigan football offense scored the tying and go-ahead touchdowns late in the 2024 Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide en route to a 27-20 overtime victory.

Michigan football fans went wild on social media after the win. Meanwhile, ESPN was roasted for a Rose Bowl graphic flub that occurred at a strange time.

Following the game Michigan football players celebrated with Coach Jim Harbaugh, who exclaimed his catch phrase ‘Who's got it better than us?” to the gathered fans who stuck around in Pasadena, California; mostly a sea of maize and blue with a smattering of Crimson red Alabama football fans remaining.

Game MVP JJ McCarthy shared his pregame ritual which involved one of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports.

Michigan football QB's Rose Bowl Superstition

McCarthy placed a rose in his mouth after the win, which is a tradition that players typically do before playing in the game or after winning it.

The Michigan football quarterback spoke about having a rose with him that he refused to touch prior to the Wolverines' win over Alabama football.

He hinted that the superstition was similar to NHL players who refuse to touch the Stanley Cup prior to winning it, something he remembered from his days as a hockey player and fan.

J.J. McCarthy: big #Blackhawks fan Referenced the Stanley Cup in his postgame interview. Mentioned his superstition goes back to his days playing hockey. 👊 #GoBlue — Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) January 2, 2024

Michigan football had 351 total yards compared to 288 for Nick Saban's Alabama team on the night. It was Michigan's first College Football Playoff win in three tries and Harbaugh's first postseason bowl win in six tries.

Next up for Michigan is the winner of Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl, in a game that will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.