JJ McCarthy made some Michigan football history at the expense of Tom Brady in the Wolverines' win over Purdue

Long before he was able to claim the title of Greatest Of All Time and establish himself as one of Father Time's greatest rivals, Tom Brady was just another quarterback for the Michigan football program. Actually, perhaps that is a little unfair to TB12. When Brady left Michigan in 1999, he did so with the fourth-most passing yards in school history. Nearly twenty-five years later, Brady has slipped to the number ten spot on that list, thanks in part to current Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, who passed Brady on that list in a win versus Purdue.

There are plenty of levels to this story. Most notably, any time you can top Tom Brady in anything related to football, it means you're doing something right. I mean, in all seriousness, if I found out I watched more hours of football than Tom Brady yesterday, I'd feel awfully proud of myself. For McCarthy, passing Brady on that list must have even more meaning, given the fact that he has such admiration for his fellow Michigan Wolverine.

During the 4Q of tonight’s game JJ McCarthy passed Tom Brady in career passing yards and is now 9th all-time at Michigan 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1nLDPfKEYa — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) November 5, 2023

After the game, JJ McCarthy was asked what it meant to him to pass Tom Brady on the list of most passing yards in Michigan football history.

“Obviously it feels great, but that's just milestones that you collect along the way of just working as hard as you can every day. Trying to get one percent better every day and all credit goes to Tom and all the others that wore the winged helmet before me. Just being able to look up to those guys and follow in their shoes has been tremendous.”

McCarthy's ascension of this list has been one of the lone bright spots for the Michigan football program this week. The Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal has marred what is turning out to be one of the most dominant seasons in Michigan football history. And with a punishment for Jim Harbaugh looming, who knows the next time the Wolverines will have reason to celebrate like this.