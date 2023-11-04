Stemming from a midweek conference call between the Big Ten and its coaches, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended this week

The latest update in the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal came out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, of all places today. On-site for ESPN's College Football Gameday at the campus of the University of Alabama, ESPN Insider Pete Thamel was interviewed by Gameday host Rece Davis, discussing the latest on a potential punishment for Jim Harbaugh, dished out not by the NCAA, but instead, by the Big Ten.

Latest on the Big Ten’s potential punishment of Michigan in the sign stealing investigation. Expect clarity in the upcoming days, with a suspension of Jim Harbaugh looming as the most likely punishment. From ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩. pic.twitter.com/y9UG2Zf5ym — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2023

There's a whole lot to unpack here, and I don't know if we start with the Alabama crowd in attendance serenading Pete Thamel with “Bulls***” chants at the insistence that Stalions acted alone (in fairness, those chants were only directed at Thamel because in this instance he served as a proxy for Stalions), Rece Davis coming right out and calling Connor Stalions' bluff regarding Jim Harbaugh's alleged lack of involvement with the scandal, the quote on the bottom-third of the screen from Purdue's head coach Ryan Walters, who pulls absolutely no punches, or the fact that Harbaugh could be suspended as early as this week, likely due to the understandable uproar from the rest of the Big Ten's coaches in a contentious mid-week conference call.

We've arrived at the point where every coach in the Big Ten, and every coach that has led a team into action against Michigan the last two years, has a right to be incredibly pissed off, and that vitriol will only grow if Harbaugh and the Michigan football program are not punished this year. At this point, according to Thamel, a second suspension for Harbaugh this season is likely, and all of the evidence suggests it's certainly warranted.