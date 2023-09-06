Even with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for the first three games of the year, the Wolverines impressed in a 30-3 win over East Carolina. The win was a thorough domination on both sides of the ball for Michigan, albeit versus a weak opponent.

The win also showed the poise and leadership of Heisman contender, JJ McCarthy. The third-year quarterback completed 26-of-30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Following the win, tight end Colston Loveland heaped praise onto McCarthy. The sophomore tight end connected with McCarthy for 57 yards on four receptions during the game and had nothing but good things to say about his QB.

“He was just poised,” Colston Loveland said of JJ McCarthy. “(He) seemed like he was poised, very comfortable back there — and that’s a big shout-out to our offensive line, first off, giving him much time in the pocket. But yeah, he’s a great quarterback, and the improvement from last year — I mean, he was a great quarterback last year… It’s just amazing to see. Just got to keep rolling,” via CJ Mangum of Blue By Ninety.

Loveland wasn't the only person serenading McCarthy's performance after the game. Coach Jim Harbaugh called McCarthy “magnificent” and credited the quarterback for having more leadership over the offense in his third year.

Had Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders not had such incredible performances Saturday as well, JJ McCarthy would likely be a higher talking point in College Football. However, if he continues putting up more games like this, he will certainly become a bigger subject.