It was not a surprise to see No. 2 Michigan start its season with a straight-forward 30-3 triumph over East Carolina. JJ McCarthy served notice that he could challenge for the Heisman Trophy as he completed 26 of 30 passes for 280 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also made a statement after the game in support of absentee head coach Jim Harbaugh.

JJ McCarthy “I just want my coach back” when asked about his shirt. Blake Corum chimed in when they sat down “free the man, free the man” pic.twitter.com/qxNVMcLR1L — angelique (@chengelis) September 2, 2023

McCarthy wore a blue shirt, writing “FREE” in black on white athletic tape and placing it on his chest above Harbaugh's name. He put the shirt back on after the game.

“I just want my coach back,” McCarthy said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Running back Blake Corum made his first start after coming off knee surgery last year. He ran for 73 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. Corum said that he felt much more comfortable after making contact with the East Carolina tacklers.

“It felt great being back out there, making some cuts and some long runs,” Corum said. “That was my first time, honestly, getting hit since the Ohio State game.”

Harbaugh served the first of a three-game suspension imposed by the school. The suspension was designed to lessen any punishment he may receive from the NCAA for breaking its rules.

Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore both missed the game. The role of head coach was filled in by defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson was the primary beneficiary of JJ McCarthy's big day. He caught 6 passes for 78 yards and all 3 of the the quarterback's TD passes.