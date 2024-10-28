The Michigan football team has another big one this weekend as the #1 team in the country is coming to town. This is Oregon's first season in the Big Ten, and they are not only the best team in the conference right now, but in the entire country as well. The Wolverines will have a familiar face in Ann Arbor for the game as former quarterback JJ McCarthy will be an honorary captain.

“National champion quarterback JJ McCarthy is returning to Ann Arbor this weekend,” Brad Galli said in a post. “McCarthy will be an honorary captain for Michigan in the game against Oregon, Sherrone Moore told me.”

JJ McCarthy was the starting QB for the Michigan football team during the past two seasons. He lost just one game as a a starter and led the Wolverines to two Big Ten titles, two trips to the College Football Playoff, a Rose Bowl win and a national championship. He is forever a Michigan legend, and the fans in Ann Arbor are going to be happy to see him.

McCarthy was definitely one of the most important players that Michigan had during their run to the national championship last season. The Wolverines always wanted to be a run-first team, and they were. However, the offense wouldn't have been able to be successful without an elite QB like McCarthy that came up with big plays with his arm and legs time and time again. With his skills throwing the ball, opposing defenses couldn't sell out to stop the run, and it led to Michigan's offense working exactly how they wanted it to.

This weekend's game against #1 Oregon is a huge one, and Michigan has some juice coming into it after a big rivalry win over Michigan State on Saturday night. The Wolverines and Ducks will kick off at 3:30 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, and the game will be airing on CBS. Oregon is currently favored by 14.5 points.