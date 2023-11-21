The stakes between Ryan Day's Ohio State football squad and the JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan team just got higher.

Jim Harbaugh has gone through a lot in a span of months. This is why the Michigan coaching post could be up for grabs if they lose to the Ohio State football program. A massive dent in the JJ McCarthy-led Wolverines' record dealt directly by Ryan Day and Marvin Harrison Jr. could spell the end of his coaching tenure with the squad.

Pete Thamel of ESPN explores the two big possibilities ahead of the Michigan program when they clash with the Buckeyes, “If Michigan wins this game, it plays in the Big Ten title game against Iowa and then would go on to the third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. If Ohio State wins in Ann Arbor, it would put Jim Harbaugh's coaching career at a crossroads.”

The Michigan football coach underwent a self-imposed suspension which took him away from mentoring JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines. He also had to deal with their sign-stealing scandal. A lot of Big Ten conference coaches then lost respect for Harbaugh because of that. Investigations are still ongoing regarding the case.

There were also issues on the field that are starting to come for the Michigan football squad. JJ McCarthy got outgunned by Taulia Tagovailoa during their last quarterback matchup. The Maryland secondary proved to be a little too much for McCarthy which made him him miss 11 of his 23 attempts and limited him to 141 passing yards.

All of these issues are going to come together when they face Ryan Day and the Ohio State squad led by Marvin Harrison Jr.