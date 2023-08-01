Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh knows talent when he sees it. JJ McCarthy might just be the next man up not just for the Wolverines but for the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen can only be described as generational talents. Those are huge shoes to fill but there may be someone that has not entered the league that's entering that level of play.

Jim Harbaugh compared his Michigan football quarterback to both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, via Griffin McVeigh of On 3 Sports. His statement will surely motivate JJ McCarthy on any day.

“I think some compare him to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, would be two. And, I know there are others that have that level of talent plus the quarterback position willing to do anything for their team,” he said.

The Wolverines' coach even broke down why this comparison is valid as per his observations.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I base that off of watching the way that Patrick Mahomes interacts with his teammates, what he says about his teammates, and what they say about him. Josh Allen, what he says about his teammates, what they say about him. So just looking through the keyhole that way. But that’s what I see in J.J. McCarthy every single day,” Harbaugh declared.

JJ McCarthy does not think much of the praise but posits that his focus is improving himself.

“It means so much coming from him. I just value his opinion so much. It just reaffirms to be that what I am doing is the right thing. Just continuing to do that. But at the end of the day, I just got to continue focusing on myself and keep improving myself. I emulate those boys, I observe them all the time but I am trying to surpass them,” McCarthy concluded.

Will he live up to the hype?