It's been only two weeks since the Michigan stunned the Ohio State in the regular season finale, and more and more it's starting to feel as if this was a de facto championship game for the Wolverines. With no chance of making the 12-team College Football Playoff, Michigan's consolation prize would be knocking the Buckeyes out of Big Ten Championship contention. And ever since Sherrone Moore's squad got the job done, many of the team's biggest stars have announced their departure to the NFL.

On Friday afternoon, junior tight end Colston Loveland took to Instagram to thank his family, then his coaches, then his teammates, and finally the University of Michigan, before making his NFL Draft decision official.

“After careful consideration and discussions with those who have supported me, I have made the decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. As I embark on this next chapter of my career, I will forever carry a part of this university with me and continue to represent Michigan with pride. GO BLUE!!”

With this decision, it's expected that Loveland will join Will Johnson and Mason Graham as the Wolverines who are heading to the NFL Draft that will also sit out Michigan's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In fairness, a win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl wouldn't excite folks in Ann Arbor half as much as defeating Ohio State in Columbus did.

As far as Colston Loveland goes, it's expected that the undersized tight end will be among the first players drafted at his position. According to Pro Football Focus, Loveland is the top tight end prospect in the Draft class, narrowly edging out Penn State's Tyler Warren, who was recently named the John Mackey Award winner. Other draft experts favor Warren, but it's likely that both players will be either 1st or 2nd round picks next April.

Loveland finishes his collegiate career with 117 receptions, 1,466 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. This season, Loveland led the Wolverines in all three of those categories.