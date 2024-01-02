Michigan football opens as favorites!

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set. Michigan football and Washington football will be facing each other after both teams took care of business in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, respectively.

Of course there are already favorites for the highly-anticipated showdown. The Wolverines head to NRG Stadium in Houston as the slight favorites over the Huskies, with FanDuel placing them as 4.5-favorites. Other sportsbooks have similar odds.

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite ahead of the National Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/V9DxVj9ntE — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 2, 2024

It isn't a big surprise that Michigan football opened as the favorites, however. They are the no. 1 ranked team after all, with Washington second. Not to mention that despite all the controversies the team has faced all season long, they never faltered and stayed consistent en route to an immaculate 14-0 record.

The Wolverines also proved against Alabama how dangerous they can be. While they were one yard close from getting eliminated, the fact of the matter is they still held on and took the win. Michigan's defense made a key stop when it mattered most, and the offense led by quarterback JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum was simply unstoppable.

With a healthy roster heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as some extra motivation following their controversial season, Michigan has everything it needs to win.

Sure enough, there's a reason why the odds are so close. Washington football won't be easy opponents, not with Michael Penix Jr. playing lights-out football.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the two teams prepare for each other. Considering everything that happened on Monday, fans can certainly expect more fireworks come the title game.

Michigan and Washington play each other on January 8 at 7:30 P.M. ET.