Insider Bruce Feldman explains why Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be facing harsh punishment from the NCAA

Is the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor coming to an inevitable close? Although the Michigan football head coach is currently serving a suspension imposed by the Big Ten for the remainder of the regular season, the NCAA is yet to issue its own verdict on the Wolverines' purported sign-stealing, cheating scandal. An insider thinks the worst might still be to come for the face of the program.

“It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I'm told,” reporter Bruce Feldman said on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show on Saturday. “And also, one other part of this, remember Jim Harbaugh was a wildly successful head coach in the NFL. Don't be surprised if somebody else comes after him and he decides, ‘the timing is right, maybe I got to make the move.”‘



Have the stars misaligned for a Jim Harbaugh-NFL reunion?

Fans will recall when Pete Carroll left USC for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 just before the program got rocked with heavy sanctions for rules violations centering around Reggie Bush. There is still demand for Harbaugh in the NFL, as he was linked to head coaching jobs in each of the last two years, but his desire to win a national championship with a loaded Michigan team has prevented a return to this point.

That could all change now, though. If the NCAA is keen on making an example out of Harbaugh (there's no evidence presently linking him to the alleged, illegal in-person scouting), then the decision to head back to the NFL could essentially be made for him. Moreover, a title- even a disputed one mired in scandal- could be a personally satisfying way to end his tenure with the Wolverines.

A few more dominoes have to fall before we reach this crossroads, however. Michigan football is currently preoccupied with earning their spot in the College Football Playoff and is in a battle with Maryland at time of print.