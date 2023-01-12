Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has seen his name raised in connection with potential openings in the NFL, but if the University of Michigan has its way, the Wolverines leader will stay right where he is.

I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach. Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines. #GoBlue 〽️ — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 12, 2023

Harbaugh led Michigan to a 13-1 record, the Big Ten championship and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. While the Wolverines were beaten by TCU in the CFP, it is clear that Harbaugh has brought Michigan to a near-peak level in college football. The Wolverines have beaten archrival Ohio State two years in a row.

Harbaugh has had talks with the Carolina Panthers, and that team is looking for a head coach after finishing the season with a 7-10 record. Those talks were not classified as negotiations, but rather as informational discussions.

Harbaugh has been a successful coach in the NFL. Prior to moving on to Michigan, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season. While the Niners came out on the short end of a 34-31 score to the Baltimore Ravens — coached by Harbaugh’s brother John Harbaugh — it was clear he knew how to get the best out of top pro players.

Harbaugh has not indicated that he is ready to leave Michigan and move back to the NFL, or any other employer. The school is clearly hoping that Jim Harbaugh will continue to remain on the sidelines in Ann Arbor.