Robert Griffin III doesn't like Stephen A. Smith's "guilty until proven innocent" mentality on the Michigan football scandal.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't like Stephen A. Smith's call to ban Michigan football from the College Football Playoffs while the team's cheating scandal is being investigated.

For those who missed it, the veteran ESPN commentator took to First Take to express his belief that the Wolverines should be banned from participating in the College Football Playoffs until the investigation on the sign-stealing issue that they are involved in is over. He noted that if Jim Harbaugh's men are allowed to participate, they are denying another institution from potentially getting that precious spot.

“The Michigan Wolverines should be banned from the College Football Playoffs until the investigation is complete,” Stephen A. declared. “You do not get to go to the College Football Playoffs and rob, potentially, another institution from getting one of those final four spots. The fact that the investigation is still open is nonsensical to me. … Expedite the process, reach a conclusion, tell me they didn't do it … but as long as the investigation is open, there is no way on Earth you can have the Michigan Wolverines go into the College Football Playoff.”

.@stephenasmith believes Michigan should be banned from the CFP until the investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/TTQG8wLaHa — First Take (@FirstTake) November 7, 2023

While some would say that Stephen A. Smith has a point, especially since there are other programs who could be deserving to make the CFP–and this season could be their only chance to make it–Griffin didn't like the mentality that the experienced media personality is spreading: guilty until proven innocent.

For Griffin, that shouldn't be the case. The rule has always been innocent until proven guilty, which is why calling for a ban on Michigan football now when facts are still being gathered and nothing can be ascertain yet feels premature.

To Stephen A.'s point, if–and that's a BIG IF–the Wolverines were to be banned and proven to be innocent later on, then that also means the team and the players would have been unjustly denied of a chance at the playoffs.

That's why Griffin emphasized the need to conduct the investigation properly before making any decision and handing any punishment, if necessary.

“No matter how much you hate Michigan or how you feel about what is being said happened, you don’t ban them from the College Football Playoff until the investigation is complete, you have all the facts and they are guilty. Completely disagree. It's not guilty until proven innocent,” Griffin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan football's potential punishment amid scandal

The Big Ten is facing a lot of pressure to punish Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football over the sign-stealing scandal. It was reported previously that coaches from the conference shared their demand for commissioner Tony Petitti to “take actions against Michigan” in an “intense” and “emotional” meeting.

There is the possibility of Harbaugh getting suspended, though the Big Ten is expectedly proceeding cautiously. As Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Monday, there are certain rules that everyone needs to follow.

“Don't expect any action by the Big Ten in the Michigan sign stealing case for at least the next 48 hours, as the league's sportsmanship rules allow for a ‘reasonable' chance to respond to an institution or individual. Sources have told ESPN that they'll be a legal battle if there's a punitive suspension by the Big Ten to Jim Harbaugh.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Michigan football. Hopefully, though, the investigation can be hastened and a conclusion will be made to provide clarity on the matter.