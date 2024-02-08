Warde Manuel is the new chair of the CFP committee.

The Michigan football team just won the national title last month, and now, the College Football Playoff committee for next season is being formed. The committee is made up of athletic directors from around the conference, and it will have an intriguing member as the committee chair in 2024. Wolverines AD Warde Manuel will be the College Football Playoff committee chair next season. After winning it all, Michigan has their AD lead the committee.

This is an intriguing move by the College Football Playoff committee, and it is also intriguing because of the current state of the athletic department at Michigan. Obviously, Jim Harbaugh just left Michigan football for the NFL, and some fans are putting the blame on Warde Manuel. Now, he is the chair of the College Football Playoff committee.

“Michigan AD Warde Manuel new @CFBPlayoff selection committee chair,” Brett McMurphy said in a tweet. “New selection committee members: Washington State AD Patrick Chun, former Arizona State DL Randall McDaniel, former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel, Baylor AD Mack Rhoades, Virginia AD Carla Williams & Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek.”

For anyone out there that might think that Manuel being the chair of the CFP committee will give Michigan an advantage to make the playoff, that is not the case. The chair of the committee is always an AD. Last year it was Boo Corrigan, NC State's AD. The whole committee is made up of ADs, and every decision that is made is made by the group.

There had been talks in recent weeks among the Michigan community about wanting to move on from Warde Manuel as the AD. It is all rumors, but the fan base is certainly not happy with him. They aren't happy that Harbaugh left, although that very well could've had nothing to do with Manuel, and a lot of fans aren't happy that Juwan Howard is still coaching the basketball team. Anything can happen, but Manuel being the chair of the CFP committee for the 2024 season likely means that he isn't going anywhere.