In a recent candid conversation with Kirk Herbstreit, Sherrone Moore, the head coach of the University of Michigan football team, shared his heartfelt emotions about stepping into one of the most prestigious roles in college football. His reflections offered a rare glimpse into his personal journey and the deep sense of responsibility he feels in his new position.

When asked about what it’s like to be at the helm of the Michigan Wolverines, Moore described the experience as “humbling.” He articulated a sense of awe and gratitude that resonates with anyone who understands the storied legacy of Michigan football.

“You come into the building every single day and think ‘how did I get this spot? Why do I deserve this?’” Moore shared with Herbstreit.

Sherrone Moore feels ‘blessed' to be the Michigan Football head coach

Moore’s daily ritual involves a moment of reflection and prayer, underscoring his reliance on faith to guide his leadership.

“I always sit in the chair every day, say a prayer, and thank the Lord for giving me the ability to do this and the chance to do this,” he explained. This practice speaks volumes about his character and the values he brings to the coaching role, emphasizing a grounding in faith that influences his approach to leadership.

The backbone of Moore’s confidence comes from the trust and faith placed in him by those within the Michigan program—especially the players. Over the last three years, his relationship with the team has evidently grown strong, creating a mutual respect that is vital for any successful coach.

“They really have a lot of faith in me and I have a lot of faith in them,” Moore stated, highlighting the reciprocal trust that defines his coaching philosophy.

Driven by this mutual belief, Moore is committed to the success of his players both on and off the field. His approach is not just about winning games but ensuring that each player reaches their potential under his guidance.

“I just work tirelessly to make sure I’m doing everything I can to make sure they’re successful,” he remarked. This dedication is what often distinguishes good coaches from great ones.

Stepping into a role that was once held by figures who are legends of the sport, Moore is aware of the high expectations from fans, alumni, and the university administration. Michigan football tradition comes with its pressures, but Moore’s focus remains steadfast on fostering a team that excels and continues to build on its historic foundations.

Moore's journey to this point is a testament to his resilience and commitment to football. His ascension to the head coach position at a top program like Michigan is not just a personal achievement but also an inspiration to coaches and players who see in him a leader who values hard work, faith, and community.

As the Wolverines continue their quest for excellence in college football, Sherrone Moore's leadership style, grounded in humility and tireless work ethic, will undoubtedly be key to navigating the challenges and expectations that come with leading such a storied program. The faith and trust that the players and the community have in Moore will be pivotal as they look forward to a promising season under his guidance.