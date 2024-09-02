ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team struggled at times on Saturday against Fresno State, but the Wolverines were still able to come out with a 30-10 victory. Michigan is now 1-0, but they have a much tougher test this weekend as Texas football is coming to town. Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday to discuss the marquee matchup.

Texas football is coming into this game as a top-five team and they rolled in week one, beating Colorado State 52-0. Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore knows that this game is going to be a challenge.

“We're super excited for the challenge, we know we've got a really good football team coming in in all three phases,” Moore said to the media. “Coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian] has done a really good job with the program. On offense, they present challenges because the way he calls the game and what he does, his creativity, his rhythm.”

There's no doubt about it. Michigan is going to have their hands full this weekend against Texas in all aspects of the football game. The Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country, and they present a lot of challenges.

Texas has elite quarterback play

One of the challenges that this Texas team presents is their quarterback play. Quinn Ewers is one of the best, most experienced QBs in college football, and he will be a difficult player for Michigan football to defend.

Ewers is terrific, and he is surrounded by weapons. All in all, Sherrone Moore knows that the Longhorns are sound of that side of the football.

“Obviously they have a really great quarterback,” Moore continued. “Skill players, fast everywhere. Running back is really good, I know they had the other two that got hurt, but the running back they have now is really good too and the o-line is as good as you'll see in the country. I know our defense is excited for the challenge to go up against them.”

Michigan's offense struggled in week one against Fresno State, and they will be going up against a much better defense this weekend.

“And offensively, their defense played very well,” Moore said. “Sound, not very many mistakes. I think they have four returning starters on defense and they have guys that have played. Super excited for Saturday.”

Two top-10 teams, a Maize out in the Big House, College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff in Ann Arbor. Saturday is going to be fun.