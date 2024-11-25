ANN ARBOR, MI – The biggest week of the season is here for the Michigan football team. Forget about everything that has happened before this. Toss the records out the window. It's Ohio State week. It's the biggest rivalry in sports, and anything can happen in this game. This hasn't been a good year for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, but a win in this game would make things feel a whole lot better.

The Michigan football team is in control of this rivalry right now as the Buckeyes haven't beaten the Wolverines since 2019. Michigan flipped the rivalry in 2021 after losing eight in a row against Ohio State. They were able to get over the hump by dominating the line of scrimmage and winning the rushing battle. That's typically how it's done in this rivalry game. Sherrone Moore believes that will be the difference once again.

“I think the biggest piece of this game is the rushing battle,” Moore said to the media on Monday. “The team that wins the rushing battle wins the game. They're going to be focused on the same thing so that has to be an emphasis for us to do.”

Most people are expecting Ohio State to come out victorious in this year's edition of The Game. The Buckeyes are ranked #2 in the country, and Michigan is 6-5. However, there's just something different about this rivalry. Anything can happen.

“You can feel it,” Moore said of the energy inside Schembechler Hall leading up to an Ohio State game. “You can feel the energy. It's not something you can really describe, it's just different. It's a different energy, it's a different moment. We all understand what it's about and what it feels like to be in the game. Even the new guys. Jordan Marshall came up to me and hit me saying ‘Coach it's that time.' I said ‘yes it is.' So those guys know. He's from Ohio, but even the guys from down south, they understand what this game is about. Obviously preparing like we have, like we did last week, but then understand the moment.”

The Game will get going at 12:14 ET on Saturday from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and it will be airing on Fox. Ohio State is currently favored by 20.5 points.