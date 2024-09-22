The Michigan football team picked up a huge win on Saturday over #11 USC, and they did it without the forward pass. Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji had just 32 passing yards, but Michigan still found a way to get a 27-14 win. The run game was punishing in the first half, and a late touchdown drive sealed the deal for the win.

Michigan is now 3-1 overall on the year and they are 1-0 in Big Ten play after the win. The Trojans are 2-1 overall, and they are now 0-1 in conference play. This was USC's first ever Big Ten conference game, and they couldn't get the win.

The Wolverines only had 32 passing yards, but that doesn't bother head coach Sherrone Moore. He loves the fact that Michigan got the win leaning on the ground game.

“I love it,” Sherrone Moore said after the game, according to a post from Alejandro Zuniga. “It's my dream.”

Some Michigan football fans are dreaming of an offense that can make a few more plays through the air, but everyone is happy that the Wolverines got the win.

After an embarrassing home loss a couple weeks ago against Texas, the Wolverines came into this game desperate for a victory. That's exactly what they got. Michigan leaned on the run game, and they made enough big plays on the ground to survive. Now, the Wolverines have all of their goals ahead of them.

Michigan still has some very tough games ahead of them, but with this win, their season is right back on track. There is still a lot to work on, but this was a must-win game, and the Wolverines got it done.

The Wolverines will look to improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in conference play next week when Minnesota comes to Ann Arbor. The battle for the little brown jug should end up being a good one.