It's hard to believe that the college football season is already halfway done, but that is the case as many teams have completed six games on the schedule. As the season goes on, it becomes more clear who the real national championship contenders are, and after six weeks, one team that looks to be in the top tier of college football is the Michigan football team. The Wolverines have cruised to a 6-0 record by defeating every opponent by at least 24 points. Michigan hasn't given up more than 10 points in a game yet, and they look to be clicking on all cylinders. The schedule hasn't been all that challenging so far, but it's hard to not be impressed with what this Wolverines squad has done up to this point.

During the first three weeks of the season, Michigan football was without head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the Wolverines looked fine in those three games. However, since Harbaugh returned for Big Ten play, this team has looked like a completely different beast. After giving up an early touchdown to Rutgers, the Wolverines dominated that game and won 31-7, and in back-to-back road games against Nebraska and Minnesota, Michigan won 45-7 and 52-10. This team has found their stride, and they look like they're more dangerous than ever.

Michigan football is back at home this weekend for a date against Indiana football. The Hoosiers are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, and the Wolverines are once again massive favorites. Indiana is currently 2-3 on the season with wins against Indiana State and Akron (in overtime). It's another down year in Bloomington, and the road only gets harder this week with their matchup with Michigan. It's hard to gauge what the Wolverines stars will do in these games as they have let to play in the fourth quarter, but here are three predictions for Saturday's game.

Blake Corum will rush for 100 yards and at least one touchdown

Blake Corum has had a tremendous season so far this year after going down with an injury at the end of last season. His production has been great, but he hasn't had a game where he has rushed for 100 yards yet. A big reason for that is that the Michigan starters haven't had to play in the fourth quarter yet. They likely won't have to again in this one, but Corum is still going to have a big game, and this is going to be the one where gets to 100.

Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson will both score touchdowns

It's a fairly safe bet at this point to say that Roman Wilson will score a touchdown, but Cornelius Johnson has been a bit quieter this year in the scoring department. Both players are having good years receiving-wise, but Wilson has eight touchdowns on the year and Johnson has just one. This is going to be maybe the easiest Big Ten game of the season for the Wolverines, and it will be a big chance for both receivers to have a big game.

Michigan will score 50 points

The offense has been humming for the Wolverines in the last two games and it looks like they have found their stride. Expect that to continue on Saturday against Indiana football. The Hoosiers just gave up 44 points to Maryland, and while the Terrapins have a good offense, it's not as good as Michigan's. The Wolverines aren't going to have any trouble moving the ball on Saturday and they're going to put up a lot of points.

Michigan vs. Indiana will kick off from Ann Arbor at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday and the game will be airing on FOX.