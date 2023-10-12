Before the season started, some people thought that the Michigan football team's two week road trip to Nebraska and Minnesota would be a challenging stretch for the Wolverines. Even right before the Nebraska game, former Ohio State football coach and Fox analyst Urban Meyer said that he thought it would be a close game. He was wrong, and anyone that thought that stretch would be difficult was wrong. Michigan blew both teams out of the water with a 45-7 win and a 52-10 win. This Wolverines team is firing on all cylinders and they look one of the best teams in the entire country. Now, Meyer is giving his former rival some praise.

“There’s a lot to be said to that, and that means your team’s well coached, you’re team’s prepared, and there must be really good leadership on the team,” Urban Meyer said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Well, they do, they’ve got a very veteran team, and they’re doing it very impressively.”

Meyer acknowledged that his take about the Nebraska game was off, and he gave Michigan football credit for taking care of business so far this season.

“To go on the road to Nebraska, I actually said that game might be close, it wasn’t close,” Meyer continued. “I thought Nebraska’s defense would hang in there a little bit but they didn’t. And then Minnesota is not a walk in the park — that is a tough place to go play. But we all know (the Big Ten title race) is going to come down to a three-game series. I mean, (Michigan football plays) at Penn State and then Ohio State up there. So they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

The Wolverines will take on Penn State on November 11th and Ohio State on November 25th. Like Meyer said, those game will likely determine the outcome of the Big Ten East division.