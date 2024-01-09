Once a Wolverine, always a Wolverine.

The Michigan Wolverines are the national champions of college football. After putting a 34-13 beatdown on the Washington Huskies, the Wolverines are once again the national champions for the first time since 1997. On that ’97 team, there was a 20-year-old sophomore backup quarterback named Tom Brady, and on Monday, that guy took to Instagram to celebrate his alma mater’s big win.

“LFG @umichfootball !!! Go Blue,” Brady posted Monday on his Instagram story. “So proud of this TEAM”.

On the next frame, Brady posted an “emergency press conference” from Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy — a fellow Michigan alum — walking out of the championship game with the caption “Tell ‘em @stoolpresidente Drop the Mic”.

Brady was obviously proud of the Michigan football program’s national championship, even if after two-plus decades of dominance in the NFL with the New England Patriots, some football fans forget or maybe never realized he was once the Wolverines’ signal-caller.

Tom Brady at Michigan

The legend of Tom Brady becoming the GOAT started on a national level when the quarterback got to Ann Arbor, Michigan ahead of the 1995 college football season. Brady redshirted and then spent two years backing up Brian Griese at QB.

Brady played in 23 games in his final two seasons at Michigan but had to battle talented youngster Drew Henson — who would go on to play in the NFL and MLB — for the starting job. This competition is one of the things that ultimately gave Brady the chip on his shoulder that made him the GOAT.

The Michigan football program never won a national championship with Brady at the helm (maybe they would have if they had given him the job outright), but he did win the Citrus and Orange bowls and beat the hated Ohio State Buckeyes with a thrilling fourth-quarter drive during his senior season.