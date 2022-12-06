By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

A recent report stated that Michigan football’s Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge. The report said Smith, a DT for the Wolverines, was carrying a concealed weapon in early October. But the latest update on the situation states that he had a “magazine that held twice the standard number of bullets for a Glock 19 handgun,” according to the Ann Arbor court records.

Mazi Smith was also reportedly pulled over for speeding. This is an unfortunate distraction for a Michigan football team that is currently preparing for the College Football Playoff.

Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh previously addressed the Mazi Smith situation, per Yahoo.

“We found out the day that it happened,” Harbaugh said in reference to the incident. “Mazi was completely honest, up front, cooperative. Felt like he gave us the exact circumstances and then, as I said, this has been something that’s — I really respect the justice system and feel like there will be a fair resolution that comes soon from that. As far as the decision to play Mazi Smith, from the time of the incident through now, that’s a decision that’s made by our athletic director Warde Manuel, president Santa Ono and myself, all who know Mazi Smith and know the kind of person he is and the trust he’s built up in our program.”

However, Mazi Smith’s status will certainly be something to monitor moving forward following the latest report. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.