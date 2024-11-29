The Michigan Wolverines football team has had a disastrous season in 2024. After winning the National Championship last season, Jim Harbaugh bolted for the NFL, leaving Sherrone Moore with a decimated lineup. The Michigan defense was left with star cornerback Will Johnson but he has been out with an injury. Despite making some progress, Johnson will be out for the Michigan-Ohio State game on Saturday, per Matt Zenits of CBS Sports and 24/7 Sports.

After six spectacular games this season, Johnson went down with a toe injury. He last played in their October 19 matchup against Illinois. In the six games before that, he had two interceptions returned for touchdowns and 14 total tackles. Without Johnson, the defense has been poor and the losses have piled up.

On the other side of the matchup, Ohio State is rolling again. Michigan football has had a disastrous season, just barely qualifying for a bowl game. But their rival Buckeyes are the number two team in the country and are one win away from a Big Ten Championship appearance.

Michigan football can ruin Ohio State's season

The Buckeyes expect to be in the College Football Playoff once again this season. If they beat Michigan football, they will just about lock their spot up. The Wolverines will be in an early-season bowl game and end a disappointing season before New Year's Eve. But they can make their rival's season a failure by winning this game.

The Game is in Columbus this year, so the already-tilted matchup is even more tilted toward the Buckeyes. A Wolverines win would be one of the biggest upsets of the season and put the entire playoff into a blender. Without Will Johnson due to a toe injury, Michigan has an even smaller chance of winning the game.

Ohio State hosts Michigan in college football's biggest rivalry on Saturday at Noon.