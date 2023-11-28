Despite the Jim Harbaugh suspension, Michigan football has surpassed Georgia football in the College Football Playoff after winning The Game

After a huge 30-24 win over Ohio State football in The Game, Michigan football has now jumped Georgia football as the current favorites to win the College Football Playoff. Though the Bulldogs are still ranked higher in the AP Top 25 poll, the Wolverines have surpassed Georgia in the odds at +185 compared to Georgia's +200 odds right now, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Wolverines' current lead is slim over the Bulldogs', but they are finally past the 2x reigning National Champions in the odds.

In third is Oregon football, who despite having one loss to the Pac-12's undefeated Washington, is expected to win the Conference Championship and potentially make the Playoff. They have +480 odds to win the Playoff. In fourth is Texas with +900 odds, Alabama is in fifth with +1000 odds and Washington comes in sixth with +2000 odds, per FanDuel.

The win over Ohio State sealed the Wolverines as the current favorite for the CFP as Michigan advanced to 12-0 with a winnable conference championship game against Iowa. Despite coach Jim Harbaugh facing two separate three-game suspensions this season, Michigan football remains undefeated and a near lock to at least make the Playoff. After getting upset last season by TCU, the Wolverines will come into this year's Playoff with extra motivation.

What also may have helped Michigan's odds is Georgia has to face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide are a much tougher matchup than Iowa, which could put the Bulldogs on upset alert and help Michigan's chances to take the National Championship.