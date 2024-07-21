If you haven't heard from your college football friends this week, it's because they are playing the new EA Sports College Football 2025 video game that came out on Monday. It has been over 10 years since the last game came out, so college football fans are understandably incredibly excited about the game. The last edition of the game had Michigan football quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover, and this one has Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson as the highest rated player.

Will Johnson is one of the best players in college football, and he is likely going to be one of the first players picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has had a terrific Michigan football career so far as he helped lead the Wolverines to two Big Ten titles and one national championship. Year three is about to begin for him, and it should be a big one.

Johnson's elite play during his Michigan career earned him the impressive honor of being the highest rated player in College Football 2025. Johnson is a 96 overall in the game, and he is very happy about that. However, he still wants more.

“It feels crazy because it's the first game to come back after Denard [Robinson] was on there which was awhile ago, like '14,” Johnson said, according to a post from CBS Sports. “First year it's back and I'm the highest rated player, it's crazy. But I gotta get to a 99, obviously, I gotta keep that ranking, but your rating goes up based on how your season is going. You can be a 95 at the beginning of the year and end the season at 99.”

Will Johnson has extra motivation now

Will Johnson was asked if there is any pressure on him because of this rating, but the Michigan football star says that it just gives him extra motivation.

“I wouldn't say it's pressure, it's a new achievement, and a new, like, standard that I gotta hold myself to,” Johnson said. “More motivation.”

Johnson is going to be one of the most exciting players to watch in college football this season. We'll see if he can reach his goal of becoming a 99 overall in the game.