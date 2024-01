After Jim Harbaugh left Michigan to coach the Chargers, the AD and president of the Wolverines had nothing but praise for him.

Only a couple weeks after Michigan's National Championship victory over Washington, Jim Harbaugh is departing the program to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh returns to the NFL after previously coaching the San Fransico 49ers from 2011-2014.

Statements from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and Michigan president Santa Ono on Jim Harbaugh leaving for the Chargers: pic.twitter.com/6B9hiHzcaI — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 25, 2024

Following his departure, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel and University President University of Michigan President Santa Ono released statements obtained by Matt Zenitz of 247 sports.

The statement from Warde Manuel read:

“I want to thank Jim for everything he has done for our football program, athletic department, and the University of Michigan over the past nine years. Every day, he has worked extremely hard to elevate the stature of Michigan across the world, with the goal of winning championships and developing young men on and off the football field.

Jim did exactly what he sought to do at Michigan, build our program to consistently win Big Ten Championships and compete for national championships, culminating with a record three straight outright conference titles and the national championship this year. He did the same off the field by graduating his players and providing life experiences through mentorships, internships, and team trips around the globe.

We have been discussing a new contract that would make Jim the highest-paid coach in college football. In the end, he wanted to explore and ultimately decided to pursue a return to coaching in the NFL. We can't thank Jim enough for all that he has done for our student-athletes, staff, and Michigan Football. He will always be a huge part of our rich history and will be remembered as an all-time great Wolverine, as both a championship player and coach.

Jim has always been extremely upfront with his communication regarding NFL opportunities and has been helpful with this transition in leadership. We had a great conversation tonight when he informed me of his decision to return to the NFL and offered his assistance in helping identify the needs for the program moving forward.

We are working quickly to hire the next head coach for the program and will do everything possible to keep this current staff and team together.

We appreciate Jim's dedication and passion for Michigan, the university, and Ann Arbor, and I wish Jim and the entire Harbaugh family much success with the Los Angeles Chargers.“

The statement from Santa Ono read:

“We have been in talks with Jim Harbaugh for the last several weeks and have tried our best to retain him as our football coach. Jim called me today and let me know that he has made the difficult decision to leave Michigan and join the Los Angeles Chargers in pursuit of his NFL dreams.

For the fans, the players, and for me personally, we are sad to hear of Jim's departure. His drive and ambition turned our program around, delivered our first national championship in a quarter century, and maintained Michigan as the all-time winningest team in the history of college football.

I thank Jim for all he has done for the University of Michigan and respect his decision. He has been an extraordinary leader and a friend. I will be cheering for Jim as he embarks on this next adventure.“

Harbaugh joined Michigan as coach of the Wolverines in 2015. He enjoyed immense success as the coach of Michigan, finishing his career with an 89-25 record. He also led Michigan to its 12th national championship in school history and the first since 1997.