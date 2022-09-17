Michigan football backfield takes hit with latest Donovan Edwards update for UConn game

The Michigan Wolverines backfield sustained a big blow ahead of their College Football Week 3 contest against UConn. Michigan football beat writer Aaron McMann reports that running back Donovan Edwards has been ruled out for the game vs. the Huskies.

#Michigan RB Donovan Edwards (right leg) has been ruled out today vs. UConn, team spokesman confirms. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 17, 2022

A Michigan football spokesman informed McMann that Donovan Edwards, who is dealing with a right leg injury, will miss the contest vs. UConn. Edwards had suffered the injury during last week’s win over Hawaii.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was very clandestine throughout the week when it came to the status of the Michigan football running back, though Maize & Blue Review reports that the condition is not believed to be serious.

It appears that Edwards is sitting out the Michigan-UConn game for precautionary reasons.

Given that it is only Week 3 of the College Football season, it is in the best interest of Harbaugh and company to manage the health of any key playmakers who may succumb to injury, even the most minor of ailments.

And Edwards, believed to be a breakout candidate by some before the season, is one of those key playmakers. He flashed his skills as the lead runner last year when he was handed the role.

Harbaugh even provided fuel for the hype train, saying that Edwards is one of those players who “comes along every so often, every generation.” Unfortunately, for Michigan football, they’ll have to take on UConn without their talented halfback, Donovan Edwards.

It will be up to Blake Corum and company to power the Wolverines’ run game on Saturday.