The Michigan football team has had a very busy offseason after winning the national title back in January. There have been a plethora of coaching changes as head coach Jim Harbaugh departed to go coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Sherrone Moore is now the head coach for the Wolverines, and he has made a lot of hires. His latest addition is former Ravens star defensive lineman Pernell McPhee.
Pernell McPhee is joining the Michigan football staff as defensive support staff. McPhee last played for the Ravens in 2021, and he is another coach that is very familiar with the defensive style of play that the Wolverines use.
“Michigan is now set to hire former NFL standout defensive lineman Pernell McPhee in a defensive support staff role, sources tell @247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a tweet. “McPhee, who played collegiately at Mississippi State, played 11 seasons in the NFL. Has been a longtime favorite of new Michigan DC Wink Martindale, who coached him with the Baltimore #Ravens.”
This is a nice hire for Michigan as it seems like the more people they get on staff that are affiliated with the Ravens, the better. Their past two defensive coordinators were on the Ravens defensive staff, and now they have Wink Martindale as their new DC who also coached with the Ravens. Harbaugh is no longer at Michigan, but the connections with his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, are as strong as ever.
Sherrone Moore has done a nice job putting together this Michigan football staff. The Wolverines obviously have a ton to replace next season in terms of both coaches and players, but they have done a good job this offseason. Defending their national title crown will be mighty difficult, but with everything that Michigan is losing, they just need to avoid taking a major step backwards next season. Moore has done a good job so far in terms of making the right hires to help avoid that.