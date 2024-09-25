In the last two weeks, we have seen the Michigan football offense start to improve with running the football, but the passing game has been non-existent. Against USC, the Wolverines had just 32 total passing yards. However, Michigan was able to run the football for nearly 300 yards, and they made enough plays on the ground to end up getting the win. Some people on the outside are concerned about the passing game, but it doesn't seem like a worry for the team.

Offensive line coach Grant Newsome met with the media on Wednesday, and he talked about the different aspects of this offense. The Michigan football team is going to do whatever they think is necessary to get a win.

“I trust all of our guys, I trust our coaches, we're gonna do what the game calls for,” Grant Newsome said. “People were saying this last year after Penn State, that we won't be able to beat Ohio State doing this, we won't be able to win the Big Ten championship, it won't work against Alabama. We're gonna do what the game calls for. Coach [Sherrone] Moore is gonna call the game the way it needs to be called, coach [Kirk] Campbell is gonna call the game the way it needs to be called. I don't think anyone in this building cares about how sexy something looks. We care about if it works or not. If it doesn't work, the coaches will reevaluate it. If we win every game throwing for 500 yards and a few yards rushing, I'll be happy we won the game. If we rush for 300 yards again and have 32 yards (passing) because that's what the game called for then I'll be pretty happy too because we're winning games.”

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also discussed the offense

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale met with the media on Wednesday as well, and while his focus is obviously on the defensive side of things, he still has his thoughts on the offense. Martindale is confident that Alex Orji will be able to get the job done for the Michigan football team.

“With our offense, and our defense and our special teams, we have the flexibility in our scheme to do whatever we need to do to win that game,” Wink Martindale said. “…One thing about being old, I do have experience, and I've seen quarterbacks take over an offense and run with the offense, and I think that's what's gonna happen with this guy [Alex Orji]. I love the kid.”

Michigan is playing Minnesota this weekend, and the Golden Gophers surrendered 272 rushing yards to Iowa last week. I think we know what kind of attack the Wolverines will have on Saturday.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers will kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. Michigan is currently favored by nine points.