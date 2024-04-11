The Michigan football team is losing a ton of talent from last year's national title team to the NFL, and now, they have also lost one of their best returning players to an injury. Rod Moore, who had the game-sealing interception against Ohio State last season, tore his ACL in practice recently, and he is going to be out for awhile as that injury will require surgery. This is a tough blow for Moore and the Wolverines as he is one of their best defensive players and one of their best returning players in general.
When some players go down with a serious injury like that, it's easy for them to start to tune out. After all, Rod Moore, knows that it's going to be awhile before he can play. However, Michigan football has built a special culture, and Moore is responding well to the injury.
“Let me talk about Rod right quick,” Michigan DB coach Lamar Morgan said, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. “The guy gets injured, then the next day he’s the first guy in the front seat in every meeting. He hasn’t missed anything. He’s asking questions. He’s just unbelievable, but that’s the culture that we have here. He’s gonna be here every day at practice, coaching and stuff like that with us. … I hate that he got hurt, but I’m really excited about his future. … I’m not going to get into the exact on the long-term (prognosis) with Rod, but I know one thing, whatever’s in front of that kid, he’ll be better. Whenever he gets back on the field, he’ll be better than the last time he was on it.”
Michigan coaches praise Rod Moore
It's extremely unfortunate that Rod Moore is going through this injury and that he is going to miss significant time for the Michigan football team. He is one of the best players that the Wolverines have, and his coaches can't say enough good things about it.
“He reminds me of Eric Weddle,” New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “And he was one of the smartest safeties I've ever coached. And so I called Weddle and told him about it. Smart-wise, football knowledge-wise, all that. … That's exciting to me because there's a lot of checks that have to be made on the field, and it's like, well, the head pieces, the ear pieces coming in now, which is great because that's what I'm used to. There's still signals going to be going on. Rod is like, ‘If they go hurry up, what should we do?' Call the defense. You can't be wrong. He's that smart.”
It's going to be awhile before we see Moore play again, but Lamar Morgan is confident that he will come back even better when he does get back to 100%.
“Rod is a very unique player,” Morgan said. “He’s a leader, he’s at every practice, he’s coaching. You know, we’re gonna miss him, it’s one be hard for everybody here. … but once he gets back and does all the things he needs to do to get back, he’ll be here coaching and doing stuff like that. Whenever he has to get the surgery and all that stuff, we’ll be behind him, the whole program and everybody is excited about that.”
It's unclear when this surgery will happen or how long Rod Moore will be out, but given the nature of this injury, it seems unlikely that we see Moore play during the 2024 season.