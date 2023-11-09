Michigan football has a big one against Penn State this weekend, and they received a key injury update for a top DB.

The Michigan football team has a huge test this weekend as they are hitting the road to take on #10 Penn State football. The Wolverines are coming into this matchup ranked #3 in the country and with an undefeated 9-0 record. This team has a lot of doubters as the best win for Michigan so far this season came against Rutgers at home, and with the sign-stealing investigation going on, most people are cheering for the Wolverines to lose. They will have a chance to quiet the haters on Saturday as a win against a top-ten team on the road would be a statement victory. This is a massive game for Michigan.

One thing to keep an eye on for this game is injuries. Michigan football DB Josh Wallace left last weekend's game against Purdue after going down, and he got an update this week from DBs coach Steve Clinkscale.

“Yeah, yeah, he’s all right,” Steve Clinkscale said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “All my guys are all right. Everybody’s working hard, everybody’s getting healthy or healthy. It’s football. It’s November. Hell, I’m injured!”

That's great news for Michigan as they will need all hands on deck for this big matchup. Josh Wallace is a key piece to the Michigan secondary, and Clinkscale went on to praise him for his performance before the injury.

“I think he got player of the game,” Clinkscale continued. “He did a really good job. All of the points of attack were pluses. He was 100% at the point of attack. He’s starting to understand the game, too.”

Michigan and Penn State will kick off from State College, PA at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on Fox. This is a big one for both teams, and it's big one for the entire Big Ten.