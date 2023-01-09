By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Led by defensive tackle Mazi Smith, the Michigan Wolverines defense was one of the most dominant in the nation this season. But they will now be losing a key piece as Smith will reportedly enter the 2023 NFL draft.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Mazi Smith would be entering the 2023 NFL draft.

While Mazi Smith is yet to publicly announce his decision, many believe a decision could be on the way.

During his time at Michigan, Smith proved to be one of the best defensive tackles in the country.

After appearing in just two games during his freshman season in 2020, Smith burst onto the scene in 2021. Over 14 games, Smith recorded 37 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

This past season, Mazi Smith played the best football of his collegiate career. In his third season, he recorded 23 solo tackles, 48 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and half a sack.

With Smith leading the defensive front, Michigan earned a trip to the college football playoff. As they took on TCU in the semi-final, he delivered yet another strong outing. In the matchup, he recorded three total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Mazi Smith is just one of several Michigan players expected to make the jump to the next level. There have already been several players from this year’s team that have announced that they will enter the draft.

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Mazi Smith could be among the first defensive players taken. With his ability to impact both the run and the pass, any defense in the NFL would be improved with his addition.