By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Michigan Wolverines’ star tight end and fifth-year senior Luke Schoonmaker is declaring for April’s NFL Draft, he told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday morning.

Schoonmaker is one of the top tight ends in college football, and projects as a second-round pick due to both his strong impact on the run game and threat as a pass-catcher, according to multiple NFL scouts.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder caught 35 balls this season for Michigan, going for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He was a huge part of the Wolverines offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line for the second consecutive time.

“Coach Jim Harbaugh and a lot of offensive coaches have given me the confidence that I’m ready for the next level, and I’ve developed into a complete tight end,” Schoonmaker told Thamel. “I’m at that point where I can now begin the process for the next level. With that guidance and the guidance of others, it’s that time.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with tight end talent, including a class that boasts Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid Georgia’s Darnell Washington. Schoonmaker told ESPN he’s confident he will stand out in the deep 2023 class.

“I think I have to give a lot of credit to Coach Moore and Coach Newsome, my tight ends coach,” Schoonmaker said. “Everyone that really developed me. I think they just set a standard for the offensive line room and tight end room — being selfless and playing with and for each other and playing blue collar.”

The senior said that going to Michigan was the greatest experience he ever had, citing his football family as a unit that he will have for the rest of his life.

Luke Schoonmaker and the Michigan Wolverines went to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons, finishing with a 25-3 record over the past two years.