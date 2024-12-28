The Michigan football team received some important news on Saturday as offensive lineman Greg Crippen announced that he will return to the Wolverines for the 2025 season. Crippen improved throughout the year at center and will give this Michigan offensive line some more experience next year. This year's edition of the line was very inexperienced, and the unit will be a crucial aspect of the 2025 team.

“Thank you to my coaches, family, loved ones, and God for their support and guidance throughout my journey at The University of Michigan,” Crippen said in a statement that he shared on social media. “With one year of eligibility remaining, I've decided I will be coming back to Michigan for my final year and help bring home another National Championship. Being a Michigan man is about loyalty, brotherhood, and excellence. I'm committed to this team, to this University, and to leaving everything on the field every single day. Let's get to work!”

Greg Crippen was part of the 2023 team that won the Big Ten and the national title. He has seen a lot of success during his time with the Wolverines, and he wants to stay and help get Michigan back to where they were last year.

“Those who stay will be CHAMPIONS!” Crippen said.

Crippen is one piece of the puzzle that the Michigan football team needs along the offensive line next year, but there is still more work to be done. The Wolverines need to hit the transfer portal to get some more experienced talent, and there are some key guys that are considering Michigan.

Michigan will finish this season off on New Year's Eve against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In recent days, the Wolverines have heard some important decisions from key players regarding their future, but there are still some that have not announced yet. As we lead up to the bowl game and beyond, we will hear those final decisions.