The Michigan football 2025 recruiting class got stronger over the weekend as the Wolverines picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Jayden Sanders. Sanders chose Michigan over Baylor and Oklahoma State, and he is the 16th commit in the Wolverines' 2025 class. Michigan has had a good summer on the recruiting trail and they are close to having a top-10 recruiting class.

“BOOM!! #Michigan lands a commitment from On300 2025 CB Jayden Sanders (@JSanders2025),” Zach Libby said in a tweet. “The Wolverines now have 13 4-star pledges this cycle. #GoBlue.”

Jayden Sanders is the #214 player in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #24 CB and the #29 player in the state of Texas. Sanders currently attends Kilgore High School in Kilgore, Texas, and he will playing for Michigan football in college. Here is what 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report for Sanders:

“Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams,” Brooks wrote. “Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside.”

Jayden Sanders discusses Michigan football decision

Jayden Sanders is headed to Michigan football, and a big reason why he chose the Wolverines is because he has liked what he has seen in terms of the development of players at his position. However, football isn't everything. Sanders is also thinking about academics.

“The thing that made them right for me is the development of players in my position, the program's history and the school itself,” Sanders said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “The players show that everyone has bought into the vision of competing for a top spot. Michigan has one of the best business schools in the country, and with the NFL not being a guarantee, a degree from the Ross School of Business is priceless.”

This is a great pickup for Michigan, and their 2025 class is in good shape.