Four-star top-100 wide receiver Andrew Marsh announced his commitment on Tuesday evening, and he will be playing for Michigan football. Marsh chose between the Wolverines, Texas, USC, Washington and Colorado.

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Andrew Marsh has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 180 WR from Katy, TX chose the Wolverines over Washington, Texas, USC, & Colorado.”

Andrew Marsh is the #58 player in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. He is the #8 WR in the class and the #13 player in the state of Texas. Marsh currently attends Katy Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas. Here is what 247 Sports’ Gabe Brooks had to say about the star recruit in his scouting report:

“Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories,” Brooks wrote. “Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside.”

This is a huge get for Michigan football. Andrew Marsh is one of the best wide receivers in the entire country. He seems poised for a special college career.