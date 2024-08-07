The Michigan football team is hoping to pick up another big commitment as four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh is heavily considering the Wolverines. Michigan is hoping to finish with a top-10 2025 recruiting class, and landing a commitment from Marsh would certainly give them a boost. Right now, the Wolverines are in a good spot with him, and they recently picked up an expert prediction to land his commitment.

“Michigan insider @LibbyOn3 has logged an expert prediction for the Wolverines to land 4-star WR Andrew Marsh,” On3 Recruits wrote in a post. “Marsh ranks No. 62 NATL. (No. 11 WR) in the 2025 class.”

Michigan football fans will like to hear that. The Wolverines have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late, and they are looking to keep up the momentum.

Andrew Marsh is the #58 player in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. He is the #8 WR in the class and the #13 player in the state of Texas. Marsh currently attends Katy Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas. Texas, USC, Kentucky and Washington are some other teams to watch in his recruitment. Here is what 247 Sports’ Gabe Brooks had to say about the star recruit in his scouting report:

“Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories,” Brooks wrote. “Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside.”

Andrew Marsh is a fan of Michigan QB commit Brady Hart

One thing that bodes well for Michigan football in terms of landing Andrew Marsh is his opinion on Wolverines’ QB commit Brady Hart, and the future of the QB prediction in Ann Arbor in general.

“I’m not going to cap, but Brady [Hart] is crazy,” Marsh said, according to a post from The Wolverine. “He can really throw it. Quarterback wise, they have a bright future. It was good to get some good work with him. …I think he’s above his age level. He plays like that.”

Michigan appears to be in a great spot with Marsh, and the Wolverines seem to have a good chance of landing a commitment from him.